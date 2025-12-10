State of Minnesota is Defending Somali Immigrants That Trump Called “Garbage”

Minnesota is standing up for its Somali community after President Trump called Somali residents “garbage” and federal agents arrested a few undocumented immigrants. State leaders, residents, and advocacy groups are showing support amid growing fear and tension.

The tension began when Trump labeled Somali immigrants as “garbage” while referencing ongoing fraud cases involving pandemic food programs. DHS then announced arrests of several undocumented Somali men in the Twin Cities, which added to community anxiety. At the same time, mosques and advocacy groups reported a flood of hate messages, though many Minnesotans also sent notes of encouragement.

Local leaders moved quickly to show support. Minneapolis officials visited Somali neighborhoods, joined prayer gatherings, and met with business owners at malls popular in the community. US Sen. Amy Klobuchar also spoke out, saying fraud must be prosecuted but warned that Trump was unfairly targeting an entire group that has long been part of the state’s workforce and culture.

Some Somali Republicans also spoke out. Salman Fiqy, a former GOP candidate, said Trump’s remarks crossed a line and criticized state party leaders for staying silent. Despite his conservative views, he said no community deserves to be treated like that.

“It’s very unpresidential coming from the commander in chief of the United States to dehumanize… a whole entire community by calling them garbage,” he told CNN. “This is not acceptable.”

Minnesota’s Somali community has deep roots in the state. Many arrived in the 1990s after Somalia’s government collapsed, and families settled in rural and urban areas where jobs were available. Over the years, the community grew into one of the largest Somali diasporas in the world, with many working in hospitals, schools, small businesses, and transportation services.

The community’s growth has shaped politics, helping elect Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American lawmaker in the country. Trump’s attacks on her have been long-standing, and his recent remarks revived the tension. Advocates stress that most Somali residents are lawful, contributing members of the state, even as immigration raids and harsh rhetoric spark fear.

Despite the challenges, Minnesota’s Somali community has seen an outpouring of local support. Messages of solidarity, visits from officials, and civic engagement efforts underscore the community’s resilience and sense of belonging in the state.