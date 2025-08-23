State Prosecutor Disputes “Sick Note” as Malanji Skips Court on Judgement Day.



Court drama took a comic twist after Principal State Prosecutor Mwangala Mwala questioned the authenticity of a medical note tendered to explain the absence of former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji.





The document, instead of naming the accused as Joseph Malanji, boldly carried the signature of a mysterious “Joe Malanji” as if the court was dealing with a casual footballer on the weekend team sheet rather than a man facing corruption charges.





Adding to the puzzle, the note never even bothered to name the supposed illness. It simply read like a school excuse letter written in a rush: “Please excuse Joe, he is not feeling well.”





Prosecutor Mwala was unimpressed, insisting that the doctor who authored the “mystery note” should appear in court. “We can’t have corruption trials postponed over invisible coughs and nameless diseases,” she argued, warning against using vague medical papers as courtroom shields.





Observers couldn’t resist a chuckle, with one court-goer whispering: “If this note passes, tomorrow someone will come with a chit saying ‘Absent due to bad hair day.’”



©️ KUMWESU | August 22, 2025