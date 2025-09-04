STATE SEEKS FORFEITURE OF MALANJI’S HELICOPTERS AND PROPERTIES





The State has applied for the forfeiture of two Bell helicopters belonging to jailed former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji, which are deemed to be proceeds of crime.





Additionally, the State has requested the seizure of three properties owned by Mr. Malanji in Silverest area, Chongwe District, also believed to be acquired through illicit means.





The application was filed this morning before Lusaka Acting Chief Resident Magistrate Irene Wishimanga, who has reserved September 15, 2025, for the hearing.





This development follows Mr. Malanji’s recent four-year custodial sentence for possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.



ZNBC