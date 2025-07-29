STATE VISIT TO ZAMBIA BY HIS EXCELLENCY ADVOCATE DUMA GIDEON BOKO, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that His Excellency Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, President of the Republic of Botswana, will undertake a State Visit to the Republic of Zambia from 1st to 2nd August, 2025, at the invitation of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia.





President Boko’s visit, not only marks a significant milestone towards strengthening the bilateral cooperation between Zambia and Botswana, it also serves to reinforce the longstanding and excellent partnership, premised on shared values and mutual interests.





During the visit, President Hichilema and President Boko will preside over the Inaugural Session of the Zambia-Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) on Friday, 1st August 2025, at State House, which will elevate the structured relations from the existing Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC). The BNC will be the highest structured bilateral mechanism between Zambia and Botswana. The inaugural session will allow the Presidents to review progress made in the implementation of past decisions and agree on new programmes. This will culminate into the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between Zambia and Botswana in various sectors, further strengthening the foundation for meaningful collaboration and mutual growth.





On Saturday, 2nd August, 2025, President Boko will grace the 97th Agricultural and Commercial Show, as Guest of Honour, in Lusaka.





Zambia and Botswana remain strategic partners with enduring historical relations. The two countries share critical infrastructure, particularly the Kazungula Bridge, serving as a pivotal facility in ensuring the free movement of goods and services, thus contributing to the greater integration of the southern African region. President Hichilema has prioritized cooperation at regional level and the development of crucial infrastructure and processes, essential to improving trade facilitation and enhancing socio-economic integration. To this end, this visit will offer a platform to reinforce the strong ties between the two countries while exploring new areas of cooperation in key targeted sectors.





President Boko is expected to depart Lusaka immediately after his engagements.





(Original signed)

Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, S.C, M.P

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

LUSAKA



.