Statement By Chief Govt Spokesperson On Claims That Zambia Has Become A Police State

STATEMENT BY THE ACTING MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON, HON. MAKOZO CHIKOTE, MP ON CLAIMS THAT ZAMBIA HAS BECOME A POLICE STATE

Government is shocked at the emerging trend of glorifying suspected criminals and demonising the Police Service for taking action.

We have noted with concern that there are more voices supporting criminality than voices calling for justice, a move seemingly calculated to discourage the police from performing their constitutional role.

Government, therefore, wishes to refute claims made by Our Civic Duty Association (OCIDA) regarding the state of law enforcement and freedom of expression in our country, as reported in some sections of the media.

The assertion that Zambia has become a police state, where individuals are arbitrarily picked up without due process, is entirely unfounded and lacks any substantial evidence.

Further, calling on members of the public to rise against an elected government is counterproductive and potentially harmful to the stability and progress of our country.

Government upholds the principles of the rule of law and respects the rights and freedoms of its citizens as enshrined in the Republican Constitution. Additionally, Government ensures that all actions taken by law enforcement agencies are in accordance with the Constitution and established legal procedures.

Furthermore, President Hakainde Hichilema is on record having called on law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties thoroughly and professionally.

As a democratic nation, the fundamental right to freedom of expression is guaranteed. We firmly believe in the importance of open dialogue, constructive criticism, and robust public debate as vital components of a thriving democracy. Government has always encouraged citizens to express their opinions and engage in discussions that contribute to the betterment of our nation.

Contrary to OCIDA’s claims, the New Dawn Government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema is not sensitive to criticism but rather values and appreciates constructive feedback from its citizens. Constructive criticism enables us to identify areas for improvement and make informed decisions for the betterment of our society.

Government recognises the essential role that civil society organisations, such as OCIDA, play in holding the government accountable and promoting transparency.

However, it is imperative to differentiate between legitimate criticism and unsubstantiated claims. Government welcomes constructive criticism that is based on facts, evidence, and a genuine desire to contribute to the development of our nation. It is through informed discussions that we can address challenges, find common ground, and forge a path towards progress.

Government urges OCIDA and other organisations to engage in meaningful dialogue and provide specific instances or evidence to support their claims, rather than resorting to broad generalisations. This will enable us to address any legitimate concerns and take appropriate action where necessary.

We remain committed to upholding the principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. Government will continue to foster an environment that encourages open discourse, respects freedom of expression, and ensures that law enforcement agencies operate within the confines of the law.

In conclusion, we refute the baseless claims made by OCIDA regarding Zambia as a police state and the supposed intolerance towards criticism. We call upon all citizens to promote constructive dialogue, uphold the rule of law, and work together to build a prosperous and inclusive Zambia.

Hon. Makozo Chikote, MP

ACTING MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

28th June, 2023