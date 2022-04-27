STATEMENT BY THE ACTING MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON HON. BRENDA TAMBATAMBA, MP, ON 28TH APRIL NATIONAL HOLIDAY IN HONOUR OF THE LATE FOUNDING FATHER OF THE NATION DR KENNETH DAVID KAUNDA

Tomorrow, 28th April, 2022, is a national holiday in honour of our late founding Father of the Nation Dr Kenneth David Kaunda. This is also the day on which the late Dr Kaunda was born at Lubwa Mission in Chinsali, Muchinga Province, 98 years ago.

This is an important day in the history of our country in which we remember the great sacrifice that Dr Kaunda and his fellow freedom fighters made to free our country from the yoke of colonialism, culminating in self-rule on 24th October, 1964.

We remember the massive developments such as schools, hospitals, roads and other social and economic infrastructure, too numerous to mention, that Dr Kaunda and his compatriots laid countrywide for the benefit and betterment of the Zambian people.

We remember the free education, free exercise books, free pencils and free medical services that we enjoyed as citizens under his administration in which he prioritised investment in human capital for sustainable development.

Dr Kaunda was uncompromising in the fight against corruption in ensuring that public resources benefited the people for which they were meant.

During his 27 years as First President of the Republic of Zambia, the late Dr Kaunda also laid a solid foundation of peace and unity, under the motto “One Zambia One Nation,” upon which our country has continued to stand today.

The late Dr Kaunda is also remembered for his fearless and relentless fight for freedom of countries in Southern Africa such as Zimbabwe, Namibia, Angola and Mozambique, including apartheid in South Africa, until victory was achieved. He was a firm proponent of pan-Africanism in which he believed that no single country was free unless and until all the countries on the continent were liberated.

The commemoration of the KK national day, therefore, is only meaningful if we all strive to emulate his legacy of love, peace, unity and selfless service to the nation and humanity as a whole.

For its part, Government, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, is resolved to walk in the footsteps of our late founding Father of the nation.

This can be seen in, among other things, the free education policy that we have introduced, promoting a united Zambia as demonstarted by President Hichilema in his appointments to his Cabinet and other national offices, promoting a corrupt-free society, as well as promoting servant leadership that puts the interest of the nation above self.

May the soul of our departed leader rest in eternal peace.

Hon. Brenda Tambatamba, MP

ACTING MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

27th April, 2022