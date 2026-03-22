STATEMENT ON MY DECISION TO JOIN THE UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT- Hon Sunday Chilufya Chanda

STATEMENT ON MY DECISION TO JOIN THE UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT



As I approach the conclusion of my tenure as Member of Parliament, I have taken time to reflect deeply on the direction our country must take in order to consolidate the gains we have made and accelerate Zambia’s journey toward greater prosperity and national renewal.





After thoughtful consideration, I have made the decision to join the United Party for National Development immediately Parliament dissolves and lend my support to the national development agenda under the leadership of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema.





This decision is not a betrayal of loyalties, but an affirmation of my unwavering devotion to duty and to the transformation of the lives of our people. Under the pragmatic leadership and clear vision of President Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia has an opportunity to consolidate progress and accelerate a development agenda capable of delivering real change for our citizens. Our nation’s advancement requires leaders who are prepared to place country above political convenience and to rally behind ideas and programmes that produce tangible results for the people.





I believe the President’s vision for a stable economy, expanded opportunities for citizens, and accountable governance provides a solid foundation upon which to build a better Zambia. It is therefore both responsible and necessary for those of us who believe in national progress to contribute our energies toward strengthening and advancing this vision.





My commitment to public service remains resolute. In joining the UPND, I bring with me a continued determination to contribute meaningfully to policies and programmes that uplift the lives of ordinary Zambians and expand opportunities for communities across our nation.





A particular priority for me will be to work with government and other stakeholders in advancing reforms that improve the welfare of Zambian workers, retirees and farmers across the country. The men and women who power our economy through their labour deserve fair conditions, protection of their rights, and dignity in retirement.





As I embark on this new endeavour, I will devotedly continue to intercede for the plight of millions of our poor citizens, the voiceless workers struggling under the burden of unsustainable debt and economic hardship through policy proposals to the leadership. I remain equally committed to championing a united and prosperous future for all Zambians, irrespective of tribe, gender, or socioeconomic status.





I also reaffirm my commitment to people-centred politics anchored in love, civility, and mutual respect, including respect for those whose political views may differ from my own. Our democracy must be strengthened through the contestation of ideas rather than the destruction of character. I therefore reject the practice of politics built on character assassination and instead pledge to promote principled debate and constructive engagement in the advancement of our beloved Mother Zambia.





Allow me also to express sincere gratitude to my friends and colleagues in the Patriotic Front, with whom I have shared many meaningful moments in public service. These relationships are deeply valued and will remain cherished for a very long time to come. Beyond political affiliation, we remain citizens bound by a common duty to serve a country we all love dearly.





Let me repeat what I stated earlier: My political history with President Hakainde Hichilema is no secret. But time teaches perspective. To the younger generation of politicians, I offer this counsel: do not inherit other people’s enemies. Build your own ideas, pursue your own convictions, and if opposition arises, let it arise from the strength of your own principles.





Zambia’s destiny will not be secured through division, but through unity of purpose, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to the greater good.





At this defining moment in our national journey, I choose the path of unity, service, and hope, because Zambia is greater than any political label, and our collective future is worth every effort we can give.





Together, let us continue working to build a peaceful, united, and prosperous Zambia for present and future generations.



May God bless you all, and may God bless the Republic of Zambia. 🇿🇲



Signed:



Hon Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Member of Parliament

Kanchibiya