Statement on the Conduct of Bertha Lungu Following Court Ruling on Repatriation of  Edgar Lungu’s Remains

By Remmy Chongo

Statement on the Conduct of Bertha Lungu Following Court Ruling on Repatriation of Former President Edgar Lungu’s Remains





The recent decision to repatriate the remains of former President Edgar Lungu to Zambia for a state funeral was a dignified and lawful resolution to a deeply sensitive matter. It affirmed the principle that national leaders, regardless of political differences, deserve to be laid to rest in the land they served.





However, the public outburst and insults hurled by Bertha Lungu—elder sister to the late president—towards Zambia’s Attorney General and President Hakainde Hichilema are not only disgraceful, but profoundly disappointing. Her behavior, captured on video, was emotionally charged but crossed the line into vulgarity and disrespect unbecoming of an elder and a public figure.





###  Why This Matters

– **Insults are not a substitute for grief**: While mourning is personal, it must not override public decorum or national unity.

– **No one is above the law**: If the government fails to hold Bertha Lungu accountable for her verbal attacks, it risks setting a dangerous precedent—that emotional outbursts can override legal and ethical boundaries.



– **Leadership demands restraint**: The dignity of a former president’s legacy should not be tarnished by the reckless conduct of family members.





⚖️ A Call for Accountability

Let the law take its course. After the burial, the government must demonstrate that Zambia is not a nation ruled by fear or favoritism. If we allow such behavior to go unchecked, we risk becoming a country where laws are selectively applied and elders model childishness instead of wisdom.



Bertha Lungu’s actions were not just a personal embarrassment—they were a national insult. Zambia deserves better. Our institutions must respond with firmness, not cowardice.