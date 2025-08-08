Statement on the Conduct of Bertha Lungu Following Court Ruling on Repatriation of  Edgar Lungu’s Remains

By Remmy Chongo
Statement on the Conduct of Bertha Lungu Following Court Ruling on Repatriation of Former President Edgar Lungu’s Remains
The recent decision to repatriate the remains of former President Edgar Lungu to Zambia for a state funeral was a dignified and lawful resolution to a deeply sensitive matter. It affirmed the principle that national leaders, regardless of political differences, deserve to be laid to rest in the land they served.
However, the public outburst and insults hurled by Bertha Lungu—elder sister to the late president—towards Zambia’s Attorney General and President Hakainde Hichilema are not only disgraceful, but profoundly disappointing. Her behavior, captured on video, was emotionally charged but crossed the line into vulgarity and disrespect unbecoming of an elder and a public figure.
### Why This Matters
– **Insults are not a substitute for grief**: While mourning is personal, it must not override public decorum or national unity.
– **No one is above the law**: If the government fails to hold Bertha Lungu accountable for her verbal attacks, it risks setting a dangerous precedent—that emotional outbursts can override legal and ethical boundaries.
– **Leadership demands restraint**: The dignity of a former president’s legacy should not be tarnished by the reckless conduct of family members.
⚖️ A Call for Accountability
Let the law take its course. After the burial, the government must demonstrate that Zambia is not a nation ruled by fear or favoritism. If we allow such behavior to go unchecked, we risk becoming a country where laws are selectively applied and elders model childishness instead of wisdom.
Bertha Lungu’s actions were not just a personal embarrassment—they were a national insult. Zambia deserves better. Our institutions must respond with firmness, not cowardice.
The attorney general was acting in public interest as constitutional office holder, thus the insult was directed at the state and Zedians in general. Moreover she has stated that whichcraft fears are the reason for all this debacle not ECLs’ wishes. Any lawyers who takes up this case just wants to share mu kasaka ka ndalama. These shenanigans led by Black Jezebel have finally lost any shade of credibility respectability and empathy. Which sangoma told them that the body will be used for MUTI and rituals ? Only Jezebel the mother of idolatry will disclose in the court of appeal.
Leave the poor woman alone, Hopeless and Evil person. You now want to imprison the Sister! What kind of thinking is this?
In Bemba we say Uyo ulelosha tabamucheba pa Kanwa.
The sister carries the pain of the loss of her brother, living the pain of abuse when the brother was alive, and seeing the abuse even in death, being dragged to Court on the day she was to put him to rest, and seeing her brother stay in the Morgue for 60 days…and seeing a sham judgement. Surely you can’t empathize with the Woman? What kind of hearts do such hopeless people have?
And which laws are you going to use? South African Or Zambian Law ? Which jurisdiction do you have for her words made in a foreign country.
Leave her alone, Ifimitima ububi.