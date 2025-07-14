STATEMENT ON THE MUMFUMBWE GOLD RUSH: A CALL FOR FORMALIZATION AND COOPERATION





July 14, 2025



As representatives of the small-scale mining industry and the general public involved in mining, we would like to express our support for the government’s stance on the Mumfumbwe gold rush.





The government’s decision to temporarily halt illegal mining activities in the area was a necessary measure to ensure the safety of the miners and prevent further accidents.





We acknowledge that the artisanal small-scale miners (ASMs) in the area were operating illegally and selling their gold to unauthorized buyers. We believe that formalizing their operations through the formation of cooperatives and acquisition of ASM licenses is a crucial step towards sustainable and responsible mining practices.





The government’s provision of an aggregator, Zambia Gold Company, under ZCCM-IH, to buy gold from the ASM sector is a positive development. The model has already shown success in Mumbwa and potentially in Rufunsa, and the construction of a buying center in Mumbwa is a step in the right direction.





We strongly emphasize that the issuance of licenses should prioritize local Zambians, particularly the ASMs discovering these minerals, and those with the capacity to partner with local people in the extraction of these minerals. We believe that this approach will ensure that the benefits of mining are retained by Zambians and contribute to the local economy.





We agree that empowering local Zambians through formalization and guidance on mining methods is essential, rather than relying on foreign investors. The Ministry of Mines’ initiative to create an ASM operating manual book and the upcoming small-scale mining conference in August are commendable efforts to promote cooperation and development in the sector.





We encourage all interested parties to form cooperatives, engage with the Ministry of Mines, and apply for licenses to start mining legally. By working together, we can ensure that the benefits of mining are shared equitably among stakeholders, and that the industry operates in a safe, responsible, and sustainable manner.





Victor Kalesha

President, Emerald and Semi-Precious Stones Mining Association of Zambia (ESMAZ)