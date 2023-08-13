STATEMENT: Shakumbila Royal Establishment counsels Collins Nzovu

The Shakumbila Royal Establishment is compelled to address the serious accusations made by Mr Collins Nzovu, Member of Parliament for Nangoma and Minister of Green Economy and Environment, published in the Mast Newspaper on Thursday August 10, 2023, regarding the status of grazing land in Shakumbila Chiefdom.

It is with a heavy heart that I address you regarding recent events that have cast a shadow over our land and our unity.

Such accusations not only undermine my authority of the Senior Chief but also sow seeds of discord within the chiefdom.

Mr. Nzovu should understand that the strength of the Chiefdom lies in unity, and it pains the Royal Establishment and His Royal Highness to see our bonds threatened by false claims and divisive actions by Mr Nzovu.

The minister should know that the Senior Chief and the Royal Establishment holds land in very high esteem.

Our cattle grazing land is not just a piece of earth; it is a sacred space that holds the history, traditions, and sustenance of Shakumbila Chiefdom.

The Royal Establishment holds the responsibility of safeguarding our ancestral heritage and ensuring that the interests of our people are protected.

The allegations made by Mr. Nzovu undermine not only the integrity of our Chief but also tarnish the reputation of our entire Shakumbila Chiefdom.

The Royal Establishment has for years acted within the bounds of our customs, traditions, and the legal framework that governs our land.

Rather than resorting to accusations without substance, I urge Mr. Nzovu to engage in constructive dialogue and bring forward any genuine concerns he may have.

Let us come together to discuss and resolve any misunderstandings or apprehensions, for our unity is our strength, and open communication is the pathway to mutual understanding.

The Royal Establishment is committed to transparency and accountability, and I invite any member of our community to approach me with concerns.

Together, we can ensure that the legacy of our ancestors remains intact and that our community continues to thrive in harmony.

In conclusion, I implore each one of you to stand united against baseless allegations by Mr Nzovu who is seeking divide the Chiefdom.

The Royal Establishment is committed to transparent and independent inquiry into this matter. We challenge Mr Nzovu to invite the following officials:

1. Hon. Garry Nkombo, MP (Minister of Local Government and Rural Development)

2. Hon. Elijah Muchima, MP (Minister of Lands)

3. Hon. Mulilo Kabesha, (Attorney General)

4. Hon. Credo Nanjuwa, MP (Minister for Central Province)

5. The Permanent Secretary (Central Province)

6. The Council Chairperson (Mumbwa District) and

7. The District Commissioner (Mumbwa District).

The Royal Establishment advises Mr Nzovu to call the above-mentioned government officials so that he can substantiate his claims and show where His Royal Highness signed to sell grazing land in the Chiefdom.

If Mr Nzovu does not substantiate his false and malicious claims against His Royal Highness and the Royal Establishment, “ULAKACHIBONA CHAKASUBIZHYA KWALE MULOMO”.

On behalf of the Royal Establishment

SYDNEY CHIPOMPWE

Headman Munakabo