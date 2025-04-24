STAY AWAY FROM CANDIDATES, FOCUS ON HH – LISWANISO

Livingstone, 23.04.25

UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has advised party structures to be careful with divisive traits perpetrated by individuals who are forming groupings and parallel formations in support of candidates.

Speaking in Livingstone when he addressed top leadership from all the wards in the district, Liswaniso observed that individual interests have brought serious divisions and groupings in the party, which may have repercussions on mobilization and growth of the party.

He called on leaders across the country to concentrate on building support for President Hakainde through mass recruitment of supporters and ensuring that more youths get NRCs and register as voters to equip the districts to give 100% of the vote to President Hichilema.

“The party comes first before a Member of Parliament, a councillor or Mayor. I am not here to massage your divisions but to build the party. I can’t stop or prevent anyone who wants to mobilize or participate in party programs, as long as we are promoting the party and the President,” explains Liswaniso.

Liswaniso advised UPND members against decampaigning elected leaders and officials, adding that doing so is going against the party.

He called on youths to exercise high levels of discipline and added that lower organ and vice chairpersons should report to the top chairperson at every level.

“Gerald, do not allow divisions here. Your deputies should report to you. Anyone who thinks they are bigger than the party, let them go independent and weigh their popularity,” warns Liswaniso.

“Do not be deceived; no one can give you anything on their own, whether employment, empowerment or opportunities. It is all from President Hakainde Hichilema, no one else.”

Liswaniso employed the leadership in Livingstone to continue growing the party, adding that when the party and President are popular, it is easier to win at MP, Mayor or councillor levels.

The National Youth Chairman has visited a total of 18 wards out of the 20 wards in Livingstone and is slated to have a final headcount of all structures on Friday, 25th at Mulamba stadium.

UPND MEDIA TEAM