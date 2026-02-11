Stefon Diggs And Cardi B Unfollow Each Other After He Lost The NFL Final

The most talked about couple in America, Cardi B and Stefon, are currently on the verge of parting ways after he lost the NFL final at Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, California.

Cardi B is the Ex-wife of American Rapper Offset.

The two have parted ways in the eyes of the public, but legally, they’re still married as the divorce process is yet to be finalised.

Steffon, on the other hand, is an NFL player for the New England Patriots who has babies with different women.

People who foresaw the future predicted that their relationship would not last, regardless of the baby the had together, because Stefon couldn’t stick to one woman.

On February 8, 2026, Cardi B was at the Super Bowl Final to support her man, but the unexpected reality happened.

Diggs lost the game to the Seattle Seahawks (29-13).

After the match, people went to Instagram only to realise the couple had unfollowed each other.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B unfollow each other on instagram after he lost the super bowl and brought all 6 baby mamas to the game 😭



Will she go back to her husband offset with the newborn? pic.twitter.com/JqDXLNAPnF — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) February 9, 2026

Speculation about these actions suggests they’re either going through a tough patch or women don’t like losers.

Another report indicates that all 4 Baby Mamas of Stefon Diggs attended the Super Bowl Final, and Cardi got angry.