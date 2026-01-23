Stefon Diggs’ ex drops lawsuit against him after DNA test allegedly confirms he’s the father of her child

Aileen Lopera, Stefon Diggs’ former partner, has dropped her paternity and child support lawsuit against the NFL player. This comes just days after her lawyer claimed a DNA test confirmed Diggs as the father, according to exclusive confirmation obtained by Us Weekly.

Lopera formally requested the dismissal of the entire case against the 32-year-old Diggs in court documents filed on January 20. Her attorney, Tamar G. Arminak, told Us Weekly, “The matter has been resolved.”

Lopera’s lawsuit, filed in December 2024, claimed that Stefon Diggs was the father of her daughter, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, who was born on April 2, 2024.

The suit was still active when, in September 2025, the New England Patriots wide receiver’s current girlfriend, rapper Cardi B, announced her own pregnancy, expecting her child with Diggs.

The woman, in her petition, requested the court to legally establish Diggs as the father of her baby girl, Charliee. Her claim was based on having sexual intercourse with Diggs in California, which she asserted resulted in the pregnancy.

Lopera requested the court grant her sole legal and physical custody of her daughter, allowing Diggs only visitation rights. Her petition also sought to make the NFL star responsible for paying child support, expenses related to the pregnancy, and the legal fees incurred for filing the petition.

Lopera’s attorney commented on the case to US Weekly when the lawsuit was initially filed.

“My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles,” Arminak told the outlet.

On July 17, Diggs formally responded to the lawsuit, asking the court to order a DNA test because he was unsure if he was the father. His request for “genetic testing” aimed to confirm his paternity. Should the test prove he is the father, Diggs requested joint legal and physical custody of the baby girl.

Months after that, a statement from Lopera’s lawyer, released on November 6, 2025, asserted that DNA testing had established Diggs’ paternity.

“We can confirm that Mr. Diggs is the father,” Arminak said. “And, we are hopeful that he will meaningfully contribute to the child’s life and coparent with our client who has had to do everything on her own thus far.”

The lawyer also told Page Six, “Now that the child’s paternity has been established and Mr. Diggs has acknowledged his daughter, my client hopes they can work toward being great parents to their child,” Arminak shared in a statement.

Arminak had also stated that Lopera’s case would “move forward if the parties are not able to resolve [their issue] themselves.”

A few days later, Cardi, 33, and Diggs welcomed their first child together, which was her fourth child overall.

Stefon Diggs’ legal troubles have been partially reduced, though he still faces assault charges. According to TMZ, His arraignment for felony strangulation/suffocation and misdemeanor assault/battery was postponed until February 13th, after the Super Bowl.

These charges stem from allegations by his former chef over a salary dispute. Diggs and his legal team deny the claims. He has received public support from the Patriots and his girlfriend, rapper Cardi B, who asserts the chef is lying.