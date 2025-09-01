STEPFATHER, 38, TURNS DAUGHTER INTO WIFE, IN ABSENCE OF WIFE



A WOMAN of Chadiza District in Eastern Province has been angered by her 38-year-old husband’s nauseating act of having carnal knowledge of her daughter.



Misozi Banda, 45, had gone to attend an overnight traditional initiation ceremony called Chinamwali on August 23, 2025, leaving her eldest daughter, the 18-year-old victim and her younger sibling with their 38-year-old stepfather.





While the victim’s mother participated in educating girls that had come of age at Chinamwali, her husband, January Phiri, 38, used the lonely night to sneak into her girls’ bedroom, capturing the eldest, and later on sexually abusing her.





After he was done having sex with his stepdaughter who he had dragged from her bedroom to his matrimonial bedroom, Phiri freed the victim.





Unhappy with the heinous act perpetuated against her, the victim reported Phiri to her grandmother, stating that she was not pleased her stepfather turned her into his wife while her mother was way.





Disturbed by the report, the grandmother immediately reported the matter to the victim’s mother on her return from an overnight traditional initiation ceremony.





Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba narrates to TV Yatu that the incident occurred on August 24, adding that, the matter was reported to Chadiza Police Station on August 27.





He says Police have charged the stepfather with rape and subsequently arrested him.





“The following morning, the victim went to her grandmother Adesy Banda of the same village and informed her of what transpired at night and her grandmother informed her mother when she came back from the ceremony and they later reported the matter at Chadiza Police Station. Police medical report form was issued, docket of case opened and arrest made,” Commanding Officer Mweemba shares.



