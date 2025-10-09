STEPHEN KAMPYONGO URGES POLICE IG TO EXERCISE FAIRNESS AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS





By Chamuka Shalubala



Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has urged Inspector General of Police, Graphael Musamba, to exercise fairness as the country heads into a politically charged season ahead of next year’s general elections.





This follows Mr. Musamba’s warning on Tuesday against individuals behind a Facebook post purporting to represent the Patriotic Front, titled “PF to begin countrywide demonstrations until state gives back PF”, which the police chief described as inciting and a threat to public order.





But Mr. Kampyongo has criticized the reaction by the Inspector General of Police, arguing that while maintaining law and order is his duty, it is important that he handles all matters with fairness to inspire public confidence in his office.





He has questioned why Mr. Musamba was quick to react to an anonymous Facebook post allegedly linked to the PF, yet has remained silent on remarks by PF faction leader Robert Chabinga, who recently told the media that he would stage demonstrations across the country.





Mr. Kampyongo in an interview with Phoenix News has since advised Mr. Musamba to avoid being entangled in partisan politics and instead focus on discharging his duties in an impartial manner.



PHOENIX NEWS