‘Steve Bannon is not happy’: Trump ally claims newly unearthed Epstein emails causing fury

A Donald Trump ally alleged on Saturday that Steve Bannon, who was Donald Trump’s chief strategist in the White House for some time in 2017, is unhappy about newly unearthed Epstein emails.

Trump confidant Roger Stone announced over the weekend that he was mentioned in the Epstein emails, and he noted that he doesn’t believe Bannon will appreciate the revelations.

Stone took to social media to announce the development and include a transcript of what was revealed:

“Epstein and Bannon texted about me in 2018.

EPSTEIN: Just received a video of stone attacking you and -// jeffret clintons pimpetc etc

BANNON: roger stone??…… who cares, he says stuff like this all the time

EPSTEIN: Face to face

BANNON: of course not — on Alex Jones.”

Stone went on to include screenshots of the conversations, as well as some commentary.

“Alex Jones and I are both mentioned in Epstein’s emails and Steve Bannon is not very happy about it,” Stone wrote.

One of the purported emails appears to clarify what Stone could potentially be suggesting:

“Roger stone – telling may that I am your funder,” it shows Epstein writing.