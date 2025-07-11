Steve Bannon says Elon Musk’s DOGE has ‘got to be cut out’

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon called on President Donald Trump to “cut out” parts of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) because it was “like a cancer.”

In a rant about former DOGE administrator Elon Musk on Thursday, Bannon insisted that the billionaire, whom he referred to as “Elmo,” was not “worried about deficits and debt.”

“The whole DOGE thing, this is why the fanboys, I hate to say you sound as stupid at the time, but you sound as stupid at the time,” Bannon opined. “He wrote a $200 million check, and he thought he bought the U.S. government. The whole DOGE fantasy was to get in here and get the data and the data sets for his artificial intelligence program.”

“The other thing with DOGE, you have an enemy within right now in the government,” he continued. “They got a bunch of these DOGE guys. The good guys that said, ‘No, I want to become part of Trump’s administration.’ They’re blackmailing and saying, ‘Hey, you’re out of Silicon Valley. If you’re in a company, we’re going to cut your investors off.’ And the good guys, right, and the bad guys are still there. There’s some bad guys still there.”

“It’s like a cancer. It’s got to be cut out.”