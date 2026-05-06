**Steve Hilton Torches California Democrats in Debate: Trump’s Not to Blame for Your Failed Policies**



Republican candidate Steve Hilton just delivered a brutal reality check to the Democrat field in the California gubernatorial debate, exposing their pathetic excuses for the state’s crushing cost of living.





While the left scrambled to pin everything on President Trump, Hilton fired back with cold, hard facts that left them squirming.



“Donald Trump is the president in ALL the other states of America, where the cost of living is WAY LOWER than in California,” Hilton declared.





“It’s not Donald Trump who’s given us gas prices $2 higher than the REST of the country! It’s Democrat policies, which ALL the Democrats here support.”





“It’s NOT Donald Trump that’s given us the highest housing costs in the country. It’s Democrat policies that all these Democrats support!”





Hilton didn’t stop there. He drove home the obvious truth Californians have suffered under for years:



“Obviously, it is way past time for change in California and endlessly going on about Donald Trump doesn’t serve the needs of the struggling families and small businesses.”





After 16 years of total Democrat control, California boasts the nation’s highest gas prices, sky-high housing costs, and families fleeing in droves. Yet the same failed politicians keep blaming Trump instead of their own taxes, regulations, and green new deal fantasies that punish everyday people.





Hilton is right. This isn’t about one president in Washington. It’s about Sacramento’s radical agenda destroying the Golden State. Time for real change before there’s nothing left to save.



HT NICK SORTOR