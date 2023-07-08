Stick To Your Lane, Mundubile Warns British High Commissioner To Zambia Nicholas Woolley

STICK TO YOUR LANE, MUNDUBILE WARNS WOOLLEY.

…….as he questions the interest the British High Commissioner to Zambia has in Zambia’s internal affairs.

Lusaka…….Saturday July 8, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has warned British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley to stick to his lane as opposed to meddling in the affairs of the country.

Mr Woolley is quoted by Radio Phoenix as having said that investigations by law enforcement agencies should not to be taken as harassment but restoration of order and that Zambia’s civic space had not shrunk because citizens had continued to enjoy renewed democracy through progressive laws under President Hichilema’s administration.

Reacting to the statement, Hon Mundubile said Woolley must not be selective on what to comment on.

He said the Constitution was adulterated on many occasions but the diplomat opted to remain silent.

Hon Mundubile cited the disfranchisement of Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji as one of the many times the diplomats voices were needed.

“The reason we are concerned is that the party has been going through political persecution. Rizwani Patel and Emmanuel Mwamba are among those arrested and tortured and ambassador wooley has been quiet. Most of our members have been tried in the media. We are surprised that now he has found it right to comment. Where was Woolley when Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji were disfranchised. Our Constitution was mutilated and adulterated. Our high commissioner was quiet, we were calling upon him to comment,” he said.

And Hon Mundubile said the continued silence on pertinent issues shows that their interests are not Zambia’s interests.

“A report by the US department shows that Human rights violations have been on an increase, how come NICHOLAS WOOLEY never uttered any word. Where was he when UPND Cadres were appointed commissioners at Electoral Commission. Members of the National Management Committee of the UPND were appointed at the JCC,” he said.

Hon Mundubile said Woolley must instead talk about the allegations of corruption under the UPND Government.

“If ambassador Woolley wanted to talk about things, let him talk about the corruption in the New Dawn Government. Look at what happens in the Auditor General’s Office,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile said the UPND Government have dismantled the Auditor General’s Office with impunity.

He said Zambians must expect a diluted report from the Auditor General’s Office.

The Leader of Opposition said it is on such matters that diplomats ought to espouse themselves on.

“What is their interest in Zambia, the interests of the British are not of the interests of the Zambian people,” he said.

