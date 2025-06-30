“Stop comparing me to other artists” — American music star Chris Brown 

American music star, Chris Brown, has once again made it clear that he’s tired of the constant comparisons.

The award-winning singer and performer took to his Instagram page with a bold statement, warning fans and critics to quit putting him against other artists.

“I wish y’all stop comparing me to other artists and saying me vs someone else,” he wrote. “Until one of these artists do all the sht by themselves with no help and the media constantly f*king with them, then come holla at me.”

Chris didn’t stop there — he reminded everyone that he’s been holding it down in the music industry for over 20 years, staying consistent despite the challenges.

“I do this sh*t to feed my family. I’ve been consistent for 20 years. It’s not a competition for me.”

This comes after years of fans constantly pitting him against legends like Michael Jackson, Usher, and contemporaries like Trey Songz, Mario, T-Pain, and Akon.

But according to Chris, until others can match the independent grind he’s maintained through music and drama, the comparisons are not valid.