The Fish Eagle



Stop day-dreaming Munir Zulu; Lusaka Central can’t be moved by Chibuku or cheap T/shirts from Kamwala!

Former Lumezi member of parliament, Munir Zulu, a recent ‘graduate’ from the Zambia Correctional Services has declared his intentions to gun for the Lusaka Central constituency in his bid to punish and teach the current MP, Mulambo Haimbe a few political lessons. The young man is being delusional. This is more like a lizard imagining it can swallow a crocodile! If we were in Haimbe’s position, we wouldn’t even be spending sleepless nights.

Why do we say so?

Lusaka Central isn’t a village like Lumezi or a shanty like Kanyama whereby a clueless character devoid of any track record or any credentials to speak about can just wake up from deep slumber and say they’re going to represent them in the August house and expect a red carpet to be rolled-out for them or indeed roses to be handed to them!

This particular constituency is home to some of the country’s elites – business executives, senior government officials, top-notch professionals of all kinds and children born with silver spoons in their mouths. They are not going to be enticed or moved with things like Chibuku, cheap T/shirts and chitenges from Kamwala or indeed a plate of nshima and chicken! You’d probably need to come with a front end loader bwana.

The bigger part of Lusaka Central is already developed; people of this constituency are not looking for a Kaponya type of representative who is going to make unnecessary noise in Parliament. They are looking for a well informed individual who is going to articulate issues on the floor of the house and float ideas that are going to transform the area much more – play parks, street lights, paved walk ways, improved security as well as upgrading Bauleni shanty compound into a proper township.

Munir should ask his friend, Binwell Mpundu why he’s running away from Nkana…..it’s a herculean task to easily secure consecutive terms in an elite constituency. Folks such as Dipak Patel managed to last two terms in Lusaka Central because they represented values and ideas that identified with the people.

What is Munir bringing to the table that is going to easily excite the ‘apamwambas’ of Lusaka Central? We would proffer the young man free advice: stick to the initial idea of going into self-imposed exile since you can’t imagine HH on the throne for another 5 years!

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

National Coordinator

HH Mpaka 2031 People’s Alliance See less

