Stop defaming the President- Jack Mwimbu Warns

Minister of Home Affairs and internal Security has sent a strong warning to members of the public who are also political leaders to stop defaming the president as there exists a law that’s criminalizes such acts.

This happened today In parliament when Kabushi Member of Parliament, Hon Bowman Lusambo asked the Minister a follow up question in connection with the Ministerial statement that was given by the Minister on the increased Crime Rate in Lusaka.

The Minister while answering the question said in passing that he was concerned that some leaders have made it a habit to defame the president with impunity as though that was legal. The Minister has since warned all those involved in criminal acts, that the law will soon visit them.