Stop defaming the President- Jack Mwimbu Warns
Minister of Home Affairs and internal Security has sent a strong warning to members of the public who are also political leaders to stop defaming the president as there exists a law that’s criminalizes such acts.
This happened today In parliament when Kabushi Member of Parliament, Hon Bowman Lusambo asked the Minister a follow up question in connection with the Ministerial statement that was given by the Minister on the increased Crime Rate in Lusaka.
The Minister while answering the question said in passing that he was concerned that some leaders have made it a habit to defame the president with impunity as though that was legal. The Minister has since warned all those involved in criminal acts, that the law will soon visit them.
Talk talk no action, you are becoming just another waste of our vote.
We are tired of your rhetoric. Crime is on the increase, the president is insulted everyday. All you a do is warn! Where is the Police. For your information they are still asking for kickbacks with impunity
BWANA JACK MWIMBU, WALK THE TALK BY ARRESTINING ALL THE VULTURES ONE BY ONE. ALL ZAMBIANS KNOW THAT THESE CRIMINALS WERE BAD AND HAD LOOTED ZAMBIAN RESORCES. IF YOU LEAVE THEM UNTOUCHABLE THEN ZAMBIANS WILL ALSO TURN AGAINST YOU THAT YOU HAVE CONIVED WITH ROBBERS AND YOU ARE ROBBERS TOO.
An action awaited but continuous withheld due to indecision and incompetence can be a frustration even to most hard Cole converted supporter.
Word of caution, act before you lose support which is hard to get back. Panic mode action triggered by loss of support will also not be tolerated it also further alienates companions.
So please just do the right thing and bring those you know and have evidence of wrong doings to answer for their crimes.
That is Too Much Please Mr Minister, Act Now.
Wake up from blanket mwiimbu too much sleeping.
He who kills by the sword dies by the sword! Goes the Biblical adage! When Upnd was busy defaming Edgar Lungu, insulting him, disrespecting him by blocking his official motorcade you didn’t think it could happen to Hichilema as well! Here you are swallow your pride! What goes round comes round, they say!
I don’t think thinks were the same. The case you mention was fake and politically induced why do you think it failed to be sustained in court. With all the hatred around this was the perfect opportunity then to finish him but it never worked because it was a big fat lie, now coming from your lying heart.
Besides this most of the talk is centered on a clique of Criminals trying to flee from the law. Get your facts right.
Forgive them they are meticulous and methodical without knowing that the sly guys know how to escape a meticulous person. Did you see what happened in Parliament? Despite the many point of orders raised nothing happened. If it was in the previous government, we would have heard leave the chambers now, leave the chambers now. But what came out, break into committees. Be assured that this will be the order of the day. The New Dawn has carried their inertial from the time they were in opposition into ruling party by always being on the defensive. PF is gone and yet your actions are resurrecting them because they know you have no backbone. It is weak. Just talk talk…… Ati we want to study and understand what happened. “Enu akwetu. Kanyama waduwa dehi” you still want to study what happened in forest 27….Ask Hon Harrington, he will be a very good witness for you. He knows all about the forest 27 because he fought against it.
Still don’t get your point. Summarize. Please.
These guys smell fishy, my be planning evil moreover they are still holding lots of money