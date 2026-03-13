POLITICAL ALERT: STOP DREAMING ABOUT GARRY NKOMBO!

To all opposition parties in Zambia banking on Mazabuka Central MP Gary Nkombo in post to be your “savior” in unseating President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) in 2026—WAKE UP!



You are wasting your time and resources trying to create a wedge between Nkombo and the President. Here are the facts:

1️⃣ No Loggerheads: Nkombo is not at loggerheads with HH. Reports indicate he is a loyal UPND member who has recently affirmed his commitment to the President.



2️⃣ No Convention Challenge: Even if the UPND held a convention tomorrow, Garry Nkombo has categorically stated he has no intention of challenging HH, whom he regards as his leader and brother.



3️⃣ Playing the Long Game: Nkombo is far too politically astute to mess up his chances now. He knows that challenging HH now—when the President is strongly endorsed by party structures—is a futile effort.



4️⃣ UPND Unity: Despite speculative rumors following his ministerial role change, Nkombo remains a, solid, and unshaken member of the UPND.



Opposition, stop looking for “wolves in sheep’s clothing” in the UPND camp. Focus on your own policies and stop spreading malicious misinformation. Nkombo is NOT your candidate for 2026!