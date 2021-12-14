PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE!!!!

Date: 14th December, 2021

Stop Harassing the Sunzu Family.

The DP is concerned to learn that a team of immigration officials visited the Sunzu family to investigate and ascertain the nationality of Zambia’s soccer icon Stoppila Sunzu.

While we appreciate that the immigration department has a duty to secure our boarders against illegal immigrants as well as prohibited immigrants, we find it strange that the immigration department has suddenly come to a realization that Sunzu is not Zambian. For avoidance of doubt it is the same Stoppila Sunzu who scored the winning goal that made Zambia carry the 2012 AFCON trophy.

Stoppila’s father who was being interrogated is also a football legend who played football in Zambia during the Kaunda and Chiluba days.

The only thing that has changed is that this Son of the soil decided to make an investment in a property that was good enough for a former head of state to rent. Stoppila Sunzu had the option of building a property anywhere in the world but he chose to build in Zambia and it is our view that any leader that means well for this country must encourage Zambians to invest in Zambia and they should be protected for making such investments rather than being persecuted or demonized simply because their tenant is a former head of state.

If the New Dawn government in their wisdom managed to deport Stoppila Sunzu and his family, what will happen to the 2012 AFCON win?

Those who understand the rules of the game will tell you that fielding an illegal player is grounds for disqualification.

It is our considered view as the DP that the New Dawn government should focus on addressing real problems that the people are faced with.

They should be looking at how they will address the issue of free education for university students who have been left out of the bursary and can no longer afford to go into university because their parents or guardians are too poor to afford the fees.

They should be looking at how they are going to address the issue of the cost of living for an average Zambian who can barely afford two meals a day. They focus on addressing the challenge of how citizens are going to afford the looming increase in the cost of electricity and fuel. People expect the government to be focused on real issues not spending tax payers money on witch hunting and settling personal political scores.

Finally, we would like to advise government to be restrained in their actions and ensure that they take time to introspect before they expose the country to unnecessary ridicule and shame through emotional decisions. Zambia are the 2012 AFCON Champions and the winning goal was scored by Stoppila Sunzu a Zambian, get used to it.

God Bless Zambia and Let’s Believe Again!!!

Harry Kalaba

DEMOCRATIC PARTY PRESIDENT