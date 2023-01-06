“STOP INTERFERING WITH JUDICIAL PROCESSES,” NAKACINDA TELLS HH

.as DPP is cited for contempt in Milingo Lungu matter..

PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda says it is a shame that President Hichilema and his UPND have continued to have blatant disregard for an important arm of government such as the judiciary to the extent of appointing a DPP who is clearly compromised and now bringing the office of the DPP into disrepute.

He said the manner the DPP handled the Milingo Lungu matter, a matter which is before the courts of law, resulting in him being cited for contempt is reflective of how the important office of DPP has been turned into a mockery.

” This is the first time we have a DPP appearing for contempt which is a criminal charge when he is supposed to protect procedure as mandated by Law,” Nakacinda said.

” President Hichilema has had no regard for the Judiciary even when he was in opposition. He always belittled the judiciary whether verbally or in action and this is the same attitude he has brought now that he is President. The attitude of bullying them,” he said.

” If it is his DPP , Gilbert Phiri, when UPND was in opposition, he ran articles insulting the Judiciary during the time HH was undergoing contempt proceedings which saw him suspended for 6 months ..this is the man who is DPP today, ” Nakacinda said.

He emphasised that President Hichilema begin to give the Judiciary space to operate as an independent arm of government without undue interference from the Executive as is stipulated by the doctrine of Separation of Powers .

He urged the Judiciary to rise to the occasion and redeem themselves .

“An example is the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections which caused them absolute embarrassment, ” he said.

Nakacinda said this during a program on Millenium TV last evening.

Meanwhile Nakacinda has announced that PF is undertaking reforms to its Constitution as it prepares to go to a general conference later in the year.

Nakacinda said the PF Constitution in its current form has several lacunae which must be addressed so that the election process is free and fair and gives a fair opportunity for the party to elect a leader who will inspire confidence in the membership and the general public.

” We are going to take the process to all stakeholders as part of the process of rebranding . We will prioritize institutionalising the party and move it away from the big man syndrome. So as much as going for an elective conference is important, we want to do it properly so that the Party comes first and not individuals,” he said.

#Smarteagles2023