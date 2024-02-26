STOP IT, LCC WARNS DOG MEAT SELLERS

The Lusaka City Council has warned some meat outlets and individuals with the habit of selling nonfood meat products such as Dogs and Cats to unsuspecting members of the public to desist from the act or risk being prosecuted.

Council Director for Public Health Victor Kagoli said that a joint team of officers from the Council, Police and Veterinary have started conducting inspections on all meat outlets to ascertain the source of the meat that they sale.

Mr. Kagoli has further said that all the meat outlets should ensure that all the meat that they sale has documentation of slaughter from Vet officers.

Speaking in an interview with KBN TV news, he says the Council officers will confiscate the meat that will be found without proper documentation of slaughter.

Mr. Kagoli says this is done to ensure that people sell approved meat to the members of the public to avoid making them buy and consume nonfood meat.

He has since advised members of the public to always apply for slaughtering documents from the Veterinary offices or the Lusaka City Council before they slaughter their animal whose meat they intend to sell to members of the public.