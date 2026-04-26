STOP IT: STAY AWAY FROM THE MEDIA- Antonio Mwanza advises Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha

STOP IT: STAY AWAY FROM THE MEDIA



By Antonio Mwanza



The continued media appearances by the Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha on the ECL burial impasse are not calming tensions — they are inflaming them. Confusing statements, back-and-forth narratives, and public posturing are only deepening the divide.





You cannot resolve a sensitive and highly divisive matter like this issue through press briefings and headlines.



Step away from the cameras.



Sit down with the family. Engage all parties privately, respectfully, and with humility.





Suspend all court processes and dialogue outside the courts.



This cho-chise, tit-for-tat exchange in the media must stop. It is undignified, unnecessary, and painful to watch.





This moment demands wisdom, restraint, and empathy — not public combat.



Antonio Mourinho Mwanza



26 April 2026