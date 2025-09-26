STOP MOCKING HUSBANDLESS & CHILDLESS WOMEN WHEN YOU HAVE – MAMPI BREAKS SILENCE

Singer MAMPI has, through her socials, continued voicing out after continuously being a victim of cyberbullying over her decision, not to mother and being a wife.

Her social posts highly suggest that her decision not to get married and have children stems from past life experiences and the thought of uncertainty of life.

In her post, singer MAMPI questioned what guarantees are there that one’s partner or children would live long enough to see them age and be able to take care of them.

“Nothing in life is guaranteed. Just do you. Live, love, laugh while holding on to what God has promised mankind,” she said.

She continued, “If you are blessed with kids, a husband, or money, count your blessings, but stop mocking those that dont have what you have. Mukasebana pantu Lesa nimalyotola.”

MAMPI said she is tired of the bullying and he has a lot to say. She furthermore contemplated venting through a song so that her bullies could listen to it over and over.

“With that being said, be kind to one another,people are battling different battles,” she advised her followers.

READ MORE: https://zedifyonline.com/stop-mocking-husbandless…/