Stop mocking women over failed relationships, Sista D.

LEGENDARY musician and human rights activist Daputsa Nkhata, popularly known as Sista D, has expressed concern over the culture of blaming women when relationships fail.





She described the practice as unfair and outdated.

In 2021, Sista D released a single titled Woman Blame, lamenting how women have historically been held responsible when things go wrong in relationships.



She cited the biblical story of Adam blaming Eve for eating the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden.

In an online post shared today, the Vitendeni singer urged that women should no longer be blamed for failed relationships.

Her remarks come amid online criticism directed at soloist Tianna over a failed relationship with newly wed artiste Chile One.



“WOMAN BLAME! Even when a woman leaves a marriage or relationship, people say she abandoned the man. There are women who leave relationships proudly and decisively. Men are not gods for women to fear leaving or for them to stop living their lives. Especially if a man is famous or rich, people assume the woman is forcing herself on him,” Sista D said.



She added: “Men are human too, and they can fall in love deeply, regardless of their status. What hurts me most is women mocking other women over such matters. Some of you act as if you have perfect relationships, yet others are struggling silently.”



“Stop waiting for someone to be hurt so you can feed your selfish eagles. Why do people thrive on hate, especially on Facebook? Wait until they laugh at you, then you’ll understand what others go through. STOP THE HATE‼” she wrote.

(Mwebantu, Sunday, 28th December, 2025)