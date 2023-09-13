´Stop the Cover up´ Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba tells journalists

…as they fail to show pictures of private Presidential jet

From Radio Phoenix—12.09.23 ( Smart Eagles)

Opposition pundit Emmanuel Mwamba has cautioned Zambian journalists to avoid ´covering up´ some alleged ´sins´ of President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration following government´s decision to fly to China in a private luxury jet on a visit.

Ambassador Mwamba urged journalists to ask ´uncomfortable questions like ´why President Hichilema or government hired a private expensive luxury jet to China on his current trip when Zambia owns two Presidential jets? ´

Mr Mwamba said the action appeared wrong in many Zambian circles, political and civil society because the President has been ´left right and centre´ complained about having inherited empty coffers from the previous PF administration the former Ambassador represents.

“I am shocked that despite having camera´s we got no single pictures of the expensive hired jet from Zambian media we only got the pictures from foreign media in China so this is a cover up Zambian journalists are actively participating in it and this is not the first time Zambia is hiring a plane when we have two already,” Ambassador Mwamba said.

Zambia has a Challenger and Gulf Stream inherited for the Office of the President from the previous administration, but President Hichilema has shown reluctance to use them as he has shown resentment to live in State House.

Mr Mwamba also ripped into Mr Hichilema´s trip to China that commenced on Sunday saying it lacked the colour and texture of the much-anticipated State Visit Zambians have been hoping the President could hold with colleague H.E Xi Jinping

Mr Mwamba said although the China trip was significant symbolically, it meant little in terms of ´mending ‘diplomatic relations between Zambia exacerbated by the fact that President Hichilema has made but one trip to Beijing out of 50 foreign trips abroad so far, mostly to the west.

The former top-ranking diplomat of Zambia to South Africa and the AU said had Mr Hichilema headed east earlier in his first five years, he would have managed to secure a debt cancellation from the second largest economy on the globe instead of crumbs.

He was speaking live on ´Let the People Talk´ a widely followed radio programme on Radio Phoenix in Lusaka on Tuesday where he also repeated condemnation of President Hichilema´s decision to grant AFRICOM, the US military office in Lusaka rejected by six of his predecessors in the past.

Ambassador Mwamba also zeroed in on the ´sky rocketing´ high cost of living that has pushed prices of commodities such as the staple maize meal and fuel.

He accused President Hichilema of being a populist politician who got in office making fake promises to Zambians he knew he would never keep.

Mr Mwamba also cautioned President that the upgrades he is making allegedly on taxpayers’ money would come to haunt him when out of office, as they did in similar circumstances in South Africa regarding President Jacob Zuma in what is now known as the ´Nkandla` saga.

🎥 CGTN