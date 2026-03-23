STOP THE MISREPRESENTATION, I STAND FOR UNITY, NOT DIVISION- Chanoda Ngwira

STOP THE MISREPRESENTATION, I STAND FOR UNITY, NOT DIVISION

By Chanoda Ngwira F

It is important to clearly address the growing allegations suggesting that I am opposed to Makebi or any other, and Brian Mundubile working together. At no point have I ever expressed such a position, and I never will.

I firmly believe in unity and oneness, especially in moments where collective strength is required. Any claims to the contrary are not only misleading but also undermine the very principle I consistently advocate for which is bringing people together for a common purpose.

That said, I will not shy away from stating that I have serious concerns regarding Makebi as well as many others, particularly in relation to the conduct of their supporters. There has been a persistent pattern of contemptuous behavior directed at Brian Mundubile by sections of Makebi’s and others camps. It is evident that these attacks have largely originated from that side, and naturally, such actions provoke reactions from Team Mundubile.

Unfortunately, when responses are made, they are often mischaracterized as aggression, creating a false narrative that unfairly paints Mundubile’s side as instigators rather than respondents.

The truth remains that Brian Mundubile has demonstrated undeniable popularity across the country, while Makebi and others are also steadily building their own influence.

If these forces come together, devoid of egos and unfounded stubbornness, they can form a formidable alliance capable of unseating the current regime.

Politically, Mundubile’s experience is unmatched and that can not be disputed, however, even strong leadership need complementary support just like it was and is in the UPND, despite HH being strong, he chose to work with the likes of Mutati and Milupi to mention but a few.

That is where Makebi and others bring value. Now more than ever, unity between the two and/or others is essential. It is better to sacrifice individual positions if it means securing greater collective power.

Ends…

(Chanoda Ngwira is the Tonse Alliance National Chairman for Labour and Social Services, a Public Administrator, Teacher, Political Commentator, Writer, Umodzi Kum’mawa Spokesperson, Labour and management Consultant and Chasefu Constituency Parliamentary candidate for 2026. For more information email: orisonconsult@gmail.com)