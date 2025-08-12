STOP THE MOCKERY AND DISRESPECT- Nevers Mumba

STOP THE MOCKERY AND DISRESPECT



By Dr Nevers Mumba



I have been asked by several people from all quarters my reaction to the disrespectful conduct of one named Provincial Minister, and some known carders from the UPND.



It is unfortunate that in our restraint from making a hurried comment on the larger matter and the bigger picture, some people have assumed that it is a silent endorsement of this unfortunate behaviour and that we have turned a blind eye. Absolutely Not.





Nonetheless, for the record, and for the avoidance of doubt, we condemn in the strongest possible terms the video circulating online of the well known UPND cadres referring to the body of President Lungu as “akatumbi” — a small or insignificant corpse.





This is shameful.

This is not Zambian.

This is not Christian.



No political affiliation justifies such disrespect. I call on the UPND leadership to also officially reprimand, and distance itself from, this behaviour, and I call on the public to REFUSE to engage in such mockery of the dead.





Lets us mind what we say or do whether in person or on social media. God is watching.





Nobody benefits from such and it is in such seemingly small matters, that we invite a withdrawal of God’s blessings as a nation.





I have learned that the people involved have been strongly reprimanded by many Zambians from all across the nation and they have since publicly apologized.



Let Zambia Choose the Higher Road