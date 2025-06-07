“Stop the nonsense”, Lungu’s friend tells Nakachinda



CHILUFYA Tayali, a close ally of former Edgar Lungu, has blasted PF faction secretary general Raphael Nakachinda for the “nonsense” he said during an interview on South Africa Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).





During the interview, Nakacinda claimed that government was attempting to use Lungu’s funeral for political mileage.



Nakachinda also accused the UPND administration of having subjected Lungu to mistreatment after leaving office in 2021.





He also claimed that the late former president had been stripped of his entitlements and wanted a simple funeral.



But Tayali fumed that Lungu was stripped of his benefits as a statesman because he came back into active politics.





“Government tripped off Lungu’s benefits because he came back into active politics. The constitution is the one that demands that. Government only did the right thing,” he stated.





He accused Nakachinda and other PF insiders of being the real cause of Lungu’s suffering, saying they selfishly dragged the former president back into the political boxing ring despite his fragile health





“Who really killed Lungu you are the ones who killed Lungu. You were busy dragging him into politics. The man was not okay, you would have prevented him and you kept on dragging him, you are political vultures, let go of the nonsense.”





“I’m sorry I have to come up and I’m upset because of the interview that was done by Nakachinda, come on, drop it Nakachinda, drop it. Don’t be the biggest orphan, you are an old man, come on, you can stand on your own. Man up Nakachinda, stop the nonsense Nakachinda, Lungu is gone leave it,” fumed Tayali.





He advised Nakachinda to start surviving on his own as Tayali wss also just surging on his own.



Kalemba, June 7, 2025