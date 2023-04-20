Stormy Daniels claims it’s inevitable Donald Trump and Melania will divorce

Stormy Daniels claims it’s inevitable Donald and Melania Trump will divorce

According to Stormy Daniels, the porn star at the centre of Donald Trump’s indictment, his wife Melania will undoubtedly leave him.

The 44-year-old adult performer made the assertion on Wednesday morning’s episode of Australian radio programme Kyle and Jackie O.

The former first lady, 52, was questioned by host Kyle Sandilands about whether Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, had ever gotten in touch with her to talk about her alleged affair with Trump, 76. Daniels responded that she hadn’t, but added, “She knows how to find me.” I might be asked to give a testimony at her divorce hearing.

Sandilands questioned, “You think they’ll get divorced?” Daniels replied, “Yes, I guess so.”

She later backtracked slightly, saying she didn’t wish to ‘speak for another woman or to know what she’s thinking’, but noted Melania’s silence ‘speaks more than words’.

Daniels added that Melania’s absence at her husband’s arraignment in New York City on April 4 – which saw him plead not guilty to falsifying business records related to his alleged role in hush money payments to the former stripper during his 2016 presidential campaign – was particularly telling.

‘She hasn’t said anything. Silence sometimes speaks more than words and she was not with him at his arraignment,’ Daniels explained to hosts Sandilands and his co-host Jackie Henderson.

Melania and Trump married in 2005 after eight years of dating. They welcomed their son Barron a year later – months before his alleged sexual encounter with Daniels.

Daniels’ claim about the Trumps’ marriage comes just two weeks after the ex-president was charged in criminal court in Manhattan with 34 felony counts related to allegations he orchestrated hush-money payments to her.

He reportedly paid her $130,000 ahead of his 2016 U.S. election bid to suppress publication of their alleged sexual encounter in 2006.

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal is also reported to have received hush-money to cover up her own alleged encounter with Trump.

Trump also faces criminal investigations in Washington for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and mishandling classified documents, and a separate criminal probe in Georgia about his attempt to overturn his defeat in that state.

Trump, the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024, denies having an affair with Daniels but has acknowledged the payment.

The next hearing in the case is set for December 4.