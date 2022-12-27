Story of Kabwe Businessman that killed himself in a twist

Police in Kabwe are said to be following up a matter in which Pet-Ku Proprietor, Peter Kunda allegedly killed himself in October 2022.

But information has emerged that Mr. Kunda may have met his fate, not from suicide, but from the hands of hired killers.

The death is being linked to a man who was at the centre of the marital dispute that caused Kunda to kill himself.



Surviving wife, Mirriam Banda-Kunda is said to be inconsolable with regret and anguish and has frequently been admitted to hospital since the death of her husband.

Below is the earlier story.



Kabwe businessman commits suicide following a marital dispute. As he leaves note on how assets should be shared

October 16, 2022

WITH recently many lives being lost due to marital disputes, Pet-Ku proprietor Peter Kunda is one recent sad story of a marital dispute ending in death.



Mr Kunda 38, is alleged to have after a marital dispute with his wife Mirriam Banda Kunda, 38 consumed doom, a pesticide.

It is alleged that Mr Kunda who lived in Kabwe was insecure about his marriage because his wife lives in Lusaka with their three children.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Kabwe central police station received a report of attempted suicide from Lawrence Mwewa ,an Environmental Health Officer of Luangwa township in Kabwe district who reported that his neighbour , Mr Kunda was admitted in Kabwe Central Hospital Intensive care Unit after attempting to take his life using doom.



“Police officers visited the hospital and investigations revealed that Mr Kunda stays in Kabwe and his wife and three Children live in Lusaka which has resulted into Mr Kunda feeling insecure about his marriage.



The couple experiences misunderstandings and constant arguments. On Saturday around 15:00 hours, the couple had an argument on Phone. He later demanded to have a last word with his three children before administering a bottle of Doom. His neighbour saw him crying for help and rushed him to Kabwe Central Hospital where he is battling for his life,” he said.



Mr Hamoonga said however, that Mr Kunda died and has left behind a suicide note which explains how his assets should be shared.