‘Strait of Hormuz is in Iran’s hands and tolls must be paid in rials’- deputy parliament speaker

US Vice President JD Vance did not mention the Strait of Hormuz in his news conference following hours of talks with Iran in Pakistan.

The vital waterway, where about 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) usually passes through, was a sticking point in the talks.

A key part of the conditional ceasefire in place between the US and Iran has been the safe passage of ships through the strait.

The Iranian deputy parliament speaker Haji Babaei has said that the strait is a red line for Tehran, reports the Mehrs News Agency, which is linked to the Islamic Propagation Organisation.

He says the strait is completely in Iran’s hands and “its tolls must be paid in rials” – the Iranian currency.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump insisted the Strait will “soon be open” in a post on his social media site Truth Social on Saturday.

US Central Command also said on Saturday two Navy destroyers had “transited the Strait of Hormuz” as part of a wider mission to clear the waterway of sea mines. But Iran has denied the claim that the two vessels sailed through the area.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has said “any attempt by military vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz will be dealt with severely,” reports the AFP news agency citing state broadcaster IRIB.