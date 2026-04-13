STRAIT SHOCK! GLOBAL TRADE CHOKED AS U.S. BLOCKADE SPARKS WAR FEARS



Global shipping has been thrown into chaos after the United States moved to enforce a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical النفط and trade arteries.





Maritime traffic, once averaging around 138 vessels a day, has plunged to just a handful in recent days a dramatic collapse that signals mounting tension in the الخليج region. The blockade, launched at 10 AM ET, effectively shuts down a vital corridor through which a significant share of the world’s energy supplies pass.





The move, attributed to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), is already being viewed by analysts as a de facto act of war, regardless of whether any formal declaration has been made.





Beyond the immediate العسكري implications, the shockwaves are economic. Energy markets are bracing for turbulence, supply chains face sudden disruption, and fears are growing over rapidly rising costs worldwide.





At the heart of the crisis lies a deeper संघर्ष — between the long-held principle of freedom of the seas and Washington’s determination to maintain strategic dominance in an increasingly volatile region.