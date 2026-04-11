Strategic U.S. Missile Radar Reportedly Damaged in Qatar



Images have surfaced indicating that the long-range early warning radar AN/FPS-132 sustained heavy damage inside Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.





The system, identified as the AN/FPS-132 Block 5 (SSPARS), is a key component of U.S. missile defense, capable of detecting intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) at ranges of up to 5,000 kilometers and feeding data to systems such as THAAD and Patriot missile system.

With an estimated value of around $1.1 billion, the radar plays a critical role in regional security architecture, and initial assessments suggest the extent of damage may be more severe than previously indicated by satellite imagery.