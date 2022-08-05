STRONG, POWERFUL MEN DON’T BEAT THEIR WIVES – ECL

Former president Edgar Lungu has detested gender based violence.

The former president said men who are strong and powerful do not beat their wives.

He said called for behavioural and attitude change among all Zambians.

The former Head of State stressed the need for Zambians to become more responsible as he assured that his Foundation will remain a partner in the fight against early child marriages and gender-based violence.

Dr Lungu said this on Thursday when the Edgar Lungu Foundation (ELF) donated assorted items to orphans and vulnerable children of Ubuntu Royal Community School in Chibombo District.

“I am a Champion and will remain a Champion against early child marriages. Strong and powerful men don’t beat their wives,” he pointed out.

Former president Lungu has also implored Zambians to go back to traditional way of living in which communities took responsibility in raising orphaned and vulnerable children.

He said there is need for Zambians to work with government and all stakeholders in creating a conducive environment aimed at making the lives of the citizens better.

Meanwhile, the former Head of State said bemoaned the rising number of orphaned and vulnerable children.

He also bemoaned the increased deaths of young people of productive age due to HIV/AIDs, excessive intake of alcohol, gender-based violence and malnutrition due to changing climatic condition.

And Chieftainess Mungule applauded former president Lungu for his focus of transforming lives and promoting peace in Africa through his Foundation.

Chieftainess Mungule thanked the Edgar Lungu Foundation for uplifting the lives of rural children, youth and women.

The traditional leader said meaningful development of rural areas can only come about if all stakeholders work together for the benefit of society.

She has since invited President Hakainde Hichilema to visit and collaborate with stakeholders to change the lives of orphaned, vulnerable and afflicted children in her chiefdom.

Among the items the former President donated include technical teaching staff, teaching aides, chairs, footballs and uniforms for the learners including a feeding programme to cover the rest of the year 2022.

The Edgar Lungu Foundation will also restock the Ubuntu Poultry project with village chickens and feed aimed at enhancing the sustainability programme of the school.