STUDENT NABBED FOR WRITING GCE EXAM ON BEHALF OF FRIEND



Mazabuka, July 30, 2025 – A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Mazabuka for engaging in examination malpractice after he was found impersonating another candidate during the ongoing General Certificate of Education (GCE) examinations.



According to a statement issued by Southern Province Deputy Police Commissioner Moono F. Namalongo, the incident occurred on July 29, 2025, at Nanga Secondary School. Police say Lathen Choobe, of Hillside Compound in Mazabuka, was caught writing the Biology examination on behalf of Elvis Lwiindi of Mulonga Extension Compound.





The matter was reported to Mazabuka Police Station by Mr. Boyd Haluyasa, Headteacher of Nanga Secondary School, who handed over the suspect after the incident came to light.





Investigations revealed that after completing the exam, Choobe mistakenly submitted the answer script along with a National Registration Card (NRC) bearing Lwiindi’s name. Realising his error, he approached the Headteacher to retrieve the NRC from the sealed examination documents. The Headteacher, however, refused and instead advised him to report the matter to the police to obtain documentation for a replacement NRC.





Police say Choobe later attempted to obtain a new NRC at Nanga Primary School, where registration was underway, but failed to provide details that matched the card. He was reportedly observed making phone calls to the actual owner of the NRC in an attempt to gather the correct information, raising suspicion among registration officers who then alerted the police.





Upon being interviewed, Choobe allegedly confessed to the offence, stating that he had been paid K1,000 by Lwiindi to sit the exam on his behalf.





He is currently in police custody at Mazabuka Police Station, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend the alleged accomplice, Elvis Lwiindi.





Police have warned that examination malpractice is a serious offence and reiterated their commitment to upholding the integrity of the examination process.