SUB SABALA DENIES CLAIMS 408 EMPIRE ATTEMPTED USE OF JUJU



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Copperbelt-based artist Sub Sabala has dismissed claims that 408 Empire music group attempted to use juju for fame protection, stating the suggestion was never endorsed by the team.





The claims stem from statements attributed to Y Celeb in his Behind the Scenes song, where he reportedly said that one of the group members proposed visiting a witch doctor a notion that allegedly made him Sense Danger.





In an interview on Sun FM TV’s Zed Urban, Sub Sabala refuted the allegations, questioning why a self-proclaimed “super government” would record a song discussing such matters.





Sub Sabala explained that Ray Dee, one of the group members, merely raised the idea out of fears he had heard circulating in the music industry, but the group did not act on it.





He further criticized Y Celeb, claiming the solo artist was attempting to shape the public image of 408 Empire despite already having a successful solo career.

