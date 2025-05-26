Sudan accuse US of distracting them from ongoing humanitarian crisis with chemical weapon allegations

Sudan has rubbished the United States’ allegations that they are using chemical weapon in its civil war.

The African nation, labeled the allegations as a distraction from the ongoing humanitarian crisis facing the country.

The U.S. State Department based on declassified intelligence, accused Sudan’s Armed Forces (SAF) of deploying chemical weapons.

The accusation claim they use the chemical weapons specifically tear gas and possibly chlorine gas, against civilians and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry upon hearing the said allegations refuted the claim and labeled them as “baseless” and a pretext for potential U.S. intervention.

He also emphasized that their humanitarian crisis is currently at a higher level with over 26 million people facing acute hunger and 11 million displaced.

What we should know is that if the allegations by the U.S turns out to be true, it means there have been a violations of international law by Sudan.

This is because chemical hemical weapons are banned under the Chemical Weapons Convention.