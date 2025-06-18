Suge Knight Says Diddy ‘Does Deserve’ Prison Time Over Cassie Assault

Suge Knight has broken his stance on Diddy and now believes the embattled hip-hop mogul deserves to be in prison after the shocking abuse allegations that were made public in recent court proceedings.

Knight, the former Death Row Records CEO, made the statement during a series of calls with PEOPLE from California’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, where he’s currently serving a 28-year sentence for a 2015 fatal hit-and-run. Though he once defended his longtime rival, Knight told the outlet that recent evidence, including video footage and court testimony from Cassie, changed his mind.

“I never said he should walk away a free man. He does deserve [prison],” Knight said. “I don’t mean like… ‘Oh, you beat the shit out of Cassie, so, oh well.’ No, she’s a woman. You should never disrespect a woman like that […] I think everyone should be held accountable — even myself. I don’t care who it is. Anybody who does those horrible things to women deserves their issue.”

Knight described being disturbed by the video footage showing Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel and deemed the mogul’s actions as “unacceptable.” He also stated he would never support any man “to beat a woman like that.”

“I had never really seen a woman get dragged, beaten and disrespected like that before […] When he came around that corner, Puff did beat the dog shit out of her,” said Suge.

He continued, referencing testimony involving blackmail and sex trafficking: “It bothers me. And you know I’m far from an angel. I ain’t the devil, but I’m not angel. Simple facts: Cassie and these women can’t beat a man up. And I don’t believe no woman want someone pissing on them or their mouth.”

Knight added the only way Diddy could right his wrongs was by taking the stand and taking responsibility for his alleged actions. According to Suge, Diddy telling the truth would be huge.

“You know how big that would be if he told the truth? At the end of the day — this trial —everybody’s watching. Why not make this a healing process,” said Suge. “So, if I can man up… Puffy, don’t be a bitch, my n***a. Go in there and man up.”

The dramatic reversal comes as Diddy faces mounting legal scrutiny, with Knight — once his fierce rival — now demanding accountability from one of hip-hop’s most powerful figures.