Summary of the Statement on Recruitment of 4,000 Health Workers
RECRUITMENT OVERVIEW:
o Total of 4,140 health workers were recruited in 2024 under the Ministry of Health.
o Previous recruitment efforts in 2022 (11,276 workers) and 2023 (3,250 workers).
PUBLICATION AND APPOINTMENT DETAILS:
o Names of successful candidates to be published in Zambia Daily Mail and Times of Zambia on January 27, 2025.
o Appointment letters available for collection at provincial health offices from January 29, 2025, at 09:00 hrs.
o Candidates must present National Registration Cards (NRCs) and original professional qualifications for identification and verification.
RECRUITMENT BREAKDOWN:
o Competitive process: 3,494 candidates selected by district and provincial committees.
o Cholera volunteers: 646 professionals’ cholera volunteers included as per government commitment.
PROVINCIAL DISTRIBUTION OF POSITIONS:
o Copperbelt: 529, Southern: 493, Eastern: 491, Luapula: 430, Northern: 420, Northwestern: 400, Western: 415, Central: 337, Lusaka: 339, Muchinga: 286.
CATEGORIES AND NUMBERS:
o Registered Nurses: 957
o Registered Midwives: 595
o Clinical Officers – General: 521
o Environmental Health Technologists: 398
o Junior Resident Medical Officers: 391
o Medical Laboratory Technologists: 179
o Public Health Nurses: 126
o Medical Records Clerks: 118
o Community Health Assistants: 95
o Medical Licentiates: 69
o Emergency Medical Technicians: 50
o Radiography Technologists: 48
o Physiotherapy Technologists: 43
o Dental Assistants: 40
o Nutrition Technologists: 39
o Clinical Nurses: 38
o Pharmacists: 38
o Registry Clerks: 38
o Revenue Collectors: 37
o Clinical Officers – Psychiatry: 31
o Medical Equipment Technologists: 28
o Registered Mental Health Nurses: 23
o Biomedical Scientists: 18
o Dental Surgeon Interns: 18
o Psycho-Social Counselors: 18
o Optometry Technologists: 17
o Public Health Officers: 16
o Dental Therapists: 15
o Physiotherapists: 15
o Anesthetic Officers: 4
o Laboratory Scientists: 4
o Mental Health Officers: 4
o Nutritionists: 4
o Optometrists: 4
o Ophthalmic Officers: 3
o Environmental Health Officers: 3
o Data Entry Clerks: 3
o Radiographers: 3
o Clinical Officer – Ophthalmology: 1
o Cook: 1
o Dental Technologist: 1
o Pharmacist Intern: 1
o Science Laboratory Technologist: 1
o Waiter: 1
COMMITMENT TO DECENTRALIZATION:
o Recruitment was led by district committees and supervised by provincial HR management committees, ensuring local involvement.
Encouragement to Candidates:
o Successful candidates urged to serve with responsibility and professionalism.
o Unsuccessful candidates encouraged to remain hopeful for future opportunities in 2025.
o Appreciation extended to participants in the recruitment process for their dedication.
o Commitment reaffirmed to annual employment of health professionals.
This recruitment aligns with the government’s goals to enhance service delivery and create sustainable employment opportunities.