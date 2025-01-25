Summary of the Statement on Recruitment of 4,000 Health Workers

0

Summary of the Statement on Recruitment of 4,000 Health Workers
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

RECRUITMENT OVERVIEW:
  o Total of 4,140 health workers were recruited in 2024 under the Ministry of Health.
  o Previous recruitment efforts in 2022 (11,276 workers) and 2023 (3,250 workers).



PUBLICATION AND APPOINTMENT DETAILS:
  o Names of successful candidates to be published in Zambia Daily Mail and Times of Zambia on January 27, 2025.
  o Appointment letters available for collection at provincial health offices from January 29, 2025, at 09:00 hrs.
  o Candidates must present National Registration Cards (NRCs) and original professional qualifications for identification and verification.



RECRUITMENT BREAKDOWN:

  o Competitive process: 3,494 candidates selected by district and provincial committees.
  o Cholera volunteers: 646 professionals’ cholera volunteers included as per government commitment.



PROVINCIAL DISTRIBUTION OF POSITIONS:
  o Copperbelt: 529, Southern: 493, Eastern: 491, Luapula: 430, Northern: 420, Northwestern: 400, Western: 415, Central: 337, Lusaka: 339, Muchinga: 286.



CATEGORIES AND NUMBERS:
  o Registered Nurses: 957
  o Registered Midwives: 595
  o Clinical Officers – General: 521
  o Environmental Health Technologists: 398
  o Junior Resident Medical Officers: 391
  o Medical Laboratory Technologists: 179
  o Public Health Nurses: 126
  o Medical Records Clerks: 118
  o Community Health Assistants: 95
  o Medical Licentiates: 69


  o Emergency Medical Technicians: 50
  o Radiography Technologists: 48
  o Physiotherapy Technologists: 43
  o Dental Assistants: 40
  o Nutrition Technologists: 39
  o Clinical Nurses: 38
  o Pharmacists: 38
  o Registry Clerks: 38
  o Revenue Collectors: 37
  o Clinical Officers – Psychiatry: 31
  o Medical Equipment Technologists: 28


  o Registered Mental Health Nurses: 23
  o Biomedical Scientists: 18
  o Dental Surgeon Interns: 18
  o Psycho-Social Counselors: 18
  o Optometry Technologists: 17
  o Public Health Officers: 16
  o Dental Therapists: 15


  o Physiotherapists: 15
  o Anesthetic Officers: 4
  o Laboratory Scientists: 4
  o Mental Health Officers: 4
  o Nutritionists: 4
  o Optometrists: 4
  o Ophthalmic Officers: 3
  o Environmental Health Officers: 3
  o Data Entry Clerks: 3


  o Radiographers: 3
  o Clinical Officer – Ophthalmology: 1
  o Cook: 1
  o Dental Technologist: 1
  o Pharmacist Intern: 1
  o Science Laboratory Technologist: 1
  o Waiter: 1


COMMITMENT TO DECENTRALIZATION:
  o Recruitment was led by district committees and supervised by provincial HR management committees, ensuring local involvement.

Encouragement to Candidates:
  o Successful candidates urged to serve with responsibility and professionalism.
  o Unsuccessful candidates encouraged to remain hopeful for future opportunities in 2025.


  o Appreciation extended to participants in the recruitment process for their dedication.
  o Commitment reaffirmed to annual employment of health professionals.

This recruitment aligns with the government’s goals to enhance service delivery and create sustainable employment opportunities.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here