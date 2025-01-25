Summary of the Statement on Recruitment of 4,000 Health Workers

RECRUITMENT OVERVIEW:

o Total of 4,140 health workers were recruited in 2024 under the Ministry of Health.

o Previous recruitment efforts in 2022 (11,276 workers) and 2023 (3,250 workers).





PUBLICATION AND APPOINTMENT DETAILS:

o Names of successful candidates to be published in Zambia Daily Mail and Times of Zambia on January 27, 2025.

o Appointment letters available for collection at provincial health offices from January 29, 2025, at 09:00 hrs.

o Candidates must present National Registration Cards (NRCs) and original professional qualifications for identification and verification.





RECRUITMENT BREAKDOWN:



o Competitive process: 3,494 candidates selected by district and provincial committees.

o Cholera volunteers: 646 professionals’ cholera volunteers included as per government commitment.





PROVINCIAL DISTRIBUTION OF POSITIONS:

o Copperbelt: 529, Southern: 493, Eastern: 491, Luapula: 430, Northern: 420, Northwestern: 400, Western: 415, Central: 337, Lusaka: 339, Muchinga: 286.





CATEGORIES AND NUMBERS:

o Registered Nurses: 957

o Registered Midwives: 595

o Clinical Officers – General: 521

o Environmental Health Technologists: 398

o Junior Resident Medical Officers: 391

o Medical Laboratory Technologists: 179

o Public Health Nurses: 126

o Medical Records Clerks: 118

o Community Health Assistants: 95

o Medical Licentiates: 69



o Emergency Medical Technicians: 50

o Radiography Technologists: 48

o Physiotherapy Technologists: 43

o Dental Assistants: 40

o Nutrition Technologists: 39

o Clinical Nurses: 38

o Pharmacists: 38

o Registry Clerks: 38

o Revenue Collectors: 37

o Clinical Officers – Psychiatry: 31

o Medical Equipment Technologists: 28



o Registered Mental Health Nurses: 23

o Biomedical Scientists: 18

o Dental Surgeon Interns: 18

o Psycho-Social Counselors: 18

o Optometry Technologists: 17

o Public Health Officers: 16

o Dental Therapists: 15



o Physiotherapists: 15

o Anesthetic Officers: 4

o Laboratory Scientists: 4

o Mental Health Officers: 4

o Nutritionists: 4

o Optometrists: 4

o Ophthalmic Officers: 3

o Environmental Health Officers: 3

o Data Entry Clerks: 3



o Radiographers: 3

o Clinical Officer – Ophthalmology: 1

o Cook: 1

o Dental Technologist: 1

o Pharmacist Intern: 1

o Science Laboratory Technologist: 1

o Waiter: 1



COMMITMENT TO DECENTRALIZATION:

o Recruitment was led by district committees and supervised by provincial HR management committees, ensuring local involvement.



Encouragement to Candidates:

o Successful candidates urged to serve with responsibility and professionalism.

o Unsuccessful candidates encouraged to remain hopeful for future opportunities in 2025.



o Appreciation extended to participants in the recruitment process for their dedication.

o Commitment reaffirmed to annual employment of health professionals.



This recruitment aligns with the government’s goals to enhance service delivery and create sustainable employment opportunities.