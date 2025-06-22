Sundowns push Dortmund to the limit in 7-Goal Club World Cup thriller



What a match! Mamelodi Sundowns put up a fierce fight but fell 4-3 to Borussia Dortmund in a thrilling seven-goal clash at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.





Trailing 3-1 at halftime, Sundowns showed their resilience, nearly clawing back to level the score.





Their dominance in South African football is undeniable, having clinched the PSL title for eight consecutive years, and their runner-up finish in the CAF Champions League highlights their continental prowess.





Despite the loss, Sundowns proved they can hang with Europe’s elite.