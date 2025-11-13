Super Eagles of Nigeria  Boycott Training Over Unpaid Bonuses



In Rabat, Morocco, Nigeria’s national team players skipped training to protest unpaid bonuses and allowances owed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).





The dispute reportedly dates back to 2023, covering AFCON 2025 qualification rewards and World Cup playoff bonuses.





This dramatic standoff comes just two days before their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoff semi-final clash against Gabon.





Fans are now worried the off-field chaos could affect the team’s focus.

Demands of the Nigerian National Team Players Before the Decisive Match Against Gabon! 





The players have demanded a special bonus of $30,000 for each win before agreeing to play the match.





Meanwhile, the Nigerian Football Federation offered to maintain the usual $10,000 win bonus, plus an additional $30,000 for every goal scored against Gabon  and $50,000 for each goal in the playoff final ⚽.





However, the players rejected the offer, causing tension within the Super Eagles’ camp .



Coach Erik Schell and several officials and players opposed the idea of a strike ❌





Crucial hours ahead of the much-anticipated clash with Gabon! 



Some players seem to play not for their country, but for their own interests and money 