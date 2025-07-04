SuperSport United sold to minister’s son, rebranded as Siwelele FC



SuperSport United, a three-time Premier Soccer League (PSL) champion, has been sold to a Bloemfontein-based consortium led by Calvin Le John, son of Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.





The club, purchased for a reported R50 million, will be rebranded as Siwelele Football Club, pending PSL Executive Committee approval.





The sale ends SuperSport United’s 31-year legacy in the PSL, where it clinched three league titles (2007-2010), five Nedbank Cups, three MTN8 titles, and one Telkom Knockout. SuperSport International, the club’s parent company, cited a strategic pivot to its core sports content business as the reason for the sale.





“This move allows us to focus on being the best sports content provider in Africa,” said CEO Rendani Ramovha.



Calvin Le John, chairman of Siwelele FC, expressed pride in continuing SuperSport’s winning tradition while aiming to revive the spirit of Bloemfontein Celtic, a beloved club sold to Royal AM in 2021. “We are privileged to carry forward a rich legacy,” Le John said.





However, the club will operate as Siwelele FC due to legal issues surrounding the Bloemfontein Celtic name.





The involvement of Minister McKenzie’s son has raised eyebrows, with some fans questioning potential conflicts of interest given McKenzie’s role in overseeing South African sports.





As Siwelele FC awaits PSL approval, the consortium has finalized new branding, including kits and logos, signaling a new era for football in the Free State.





Yet, with two teams potentially vying for fans in Mangaung, the move could stir further debate in the City of Roses.