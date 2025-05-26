Supporters of Captain Ibrahim Traoré organize a solidarity walk to honor him on African Union Day

As part of the African Union Day celebrations, some Ghanaians who have identified as themselves as supporters of Captain Ibrahim Traoré, Burkina Faso’s leader, staged a solidarity walk.

The March titled Walk with Traoré took place in Accra, the capital of Ghana. The walk was a move to warn Western immigrants to move out of the continent.

During the march, participants issued a pointed warning to African leaders they accuse of aligning with former colonial powers, urging them to prioritize African interests.

The supporters also sent a message to the international community, declaring that any threat or harm to Captain Traoré would trigger a fierce response, stating, “The world will have to face us.”

