Supreme Court denies Tory Lanez’ request to review his sho0ting conviction

The California Supreme Court has denied review of rapper Tory Lanez’s criminal conviction, leaving intact his 10-year prison sentence for sho0ting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

On Wednesday, Febuary 25, the California Supreme Court rejected Tory Lanez’s defense petition to review his conviction in the Megan Thee Stallion sho0ting case, according to a disposition update.

The latest ruling comes three months after the California Court of Appeals affirmed his conviction.

The case stems from his July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion during an argument in the Hollywood Hills. Tory was found guilty in December of 2022 of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The 33-year-old Canadian rapper-singer was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August of 2022. Despite his continued claims of innocence, Tory’s attempts to overturn the verdict and secure a new trial have failed. He is eligible for parole in August of 2029.

In a December 2025 interview with NBC News, Tory insisted that he was wrongfully convicted.

“I believe not only that I was wrongfully convicted, but the amount of new evidence that has emerged since that trial, I think, has been overwhelming,” he stated.

When asked about a message he’d want to send to Megan now, Tory expressed that he doesn’t hate her and would prefer to speak to her in person rather than through an interview.

“I think that I wouldn’t say something directly to her; I would like that moment to happen in person,” he said. “We’ve both gone through a lot. There’s this connotation that, like I share this hatred for her, but I don’t. I’m genuinely past that. I’m at a place of healing in my life. I’m at a place of taking accountability for the things that I did wrong. And when I talk about my case, I don’t want it to be taken as me coming for her because it’s not that. I’m just asking for somebody in the system to look at my case and look at the evidence and ask if this was fair.”

Tory is currently incarcerated at California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo, Calif.