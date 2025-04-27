SUPREME COURT JUDGE ALBERT WOOD RETIRES

SUPREME COURT JUDGE WOOD RETIRES



Supreme Court Judge ALBERT WOOD has retired after serving in the Judiciary for over 40 years.



Justice WOOD ascended to the Supreme Court bench on January 16th 2014.



Chief Justice MUMBA MALILA has described Justice WOOD as a man who contributed to shaping the legal landscape of Zambia with an indelible mark at the highest court.



Dr. MALILA says Justice WOOD’s prominence in the legal profession earned him a reputation for excellence in civil litigation and commercial transactions.



These include the Board Chairperson of the Zambia State Insurance and Corporation Limited, Revenue Appeals Tribunal and Vice Chairman of the Law Association of Zambia among others.



Dr. MALILA has praised Justice WOOD for his stewardship, both on the Bench and in his many leadership roles, which enriched the Zambian Judiciary and inspired confidence in the rule of law.



This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by the Judiciary Deputy Director Corporate Communication KALUMBA SLAVIN.



ZNBC